MLA U T Khader dubs DC's order to close Central Market 'Tughlaq Durbar'

Mangaluru MLA U T Khader condemned the Deputy Commissioner's order to close down Central Market and declared the order as "Tughlaq Durbar."

He told media persons at Circuit house on Wednesday that traders after about four months had reopened shops at Central Market according to the directions of High Court. But without taking the traders into confidence, the DC suddenly issued an order to close down the market citing Covid-19 spread, he added.

Hundreds of families are dependent on the Central Market. In such a scenario, how can the district administration issue a notice ordering vendors to vacate immediately? When traders challenged the decision of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to close down the central market and shift traders to APMC market in court, MCC had withdrawn the case in court, he said.

"Why did MCC withdraw the case in court suddenly? What is the need to close down the market after the court's order? he asked. The BJP-led state government has already taken away the power of APMC by bringing in an amendment to the APMC Act. As per the amendment, traders can carry out business anywhere outside the APMC.

In such a scenario, APMC cannot dictate terms to traders shifting to APMC yard in Baikampady. MLA urged the district administration to withdraw its order. Khader also charged that the allocation of shops in APMC yard in Baikampady was illegal. He demanded a probe into the allocation of shops by District-in-Charge Secretary Ponnuraj.