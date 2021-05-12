MLA urges officials to issue Covid reports at the earliest

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan urged the officials to initiate measures to issue Covid reports at the earliest.

He was speaking during his visit to the vaccination centre at Raitha Bhavana in Kushalnagar.

"There is a surge in Covid cases in the district. In addition, there is a delay in issuing the reports. There are allegations that the infected get the report after three to four days of the collecting of swab samples. If the report is delayed, there are chances of the infection spreading among the primary contacts," he said.

The shortage of staff should be overcome by hiring staff on a contract basis, he added.

The mortality rate in the district is 1.5%, said the MLA.

He appealed to the people to adhere to the Covid guidelines issued by the state government and district administration to break the chain of transmission.

Speaking after chairing a meeting with officials, the MLA said that the farmers should produce a copy of RTC or identity card while travelling in their vehicle, to reach their farmland.

The local labourers should be utilised to carry out farming activities. No permission will be given to ferry labourers from one place to another, he said.