MLA visits houses of tribals damaged by elephants

Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah on Wednesday paid a visit to the houses of tribals, ravaged by wild elephants in Chennangi-Basavanahalli village in Chennayyanakote Gram Panchayat limits.

The MLA said that directions will be issued to the forest department to initiate appropriate measures to check the elephant menace. Railway barricades are being installed in various places.

Speaking to the social welfare department officials over phone, Bopaiah asked them to inspect the damaged houses and submit a report.

Activist J K Appaji said that the elephant menace is on the rise from the past several months. The elephants have been ruining the houses of tribals.

The villagers are in a panic as five houses have already been damaged, he said.

The tribal families said that the forest department officials have been posing hurdles in supplying power connection to the houses.

BJP leaders B K Anil Shetty, Mekerira Arun, Ajnikanda Raghu Karumbaiah, Satish, Gram Panchayat vice president Gayatri, Panchayat Development Officer Rajan and others were present.