‘MLAs failed to get funds for devpt works in Madikeri’

JD(S) district unit president K M B Ganesh accused the MLAs from the district of failing to get funds for development works in Madikeri - the district headquarters.

“If the MLAs fail to get funds for the work, we will get funds from the government with the support of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy,” he added.

He along with CMC Commissioner Ramdas visited various layouts in Madikeri and explained about the pathetic conditions of the roads and drains.

“With the action plan for development works prepared by CMC commissioner, we will approach the government through Kumaraswamy to get funds for development works. The development works in Madikeri town have seen a setback due to lack of activity from elected representatives for the last two years. Now, the commissioner has come forward to take up development works. However, the MLAs have failed to get funds for the projects,” he alleged.

The work on roads, drains and retaining walls need to be taken up. The monsoon will set in the district within four to five months. Once the monsoon sets in, no development works can be initiated for the next six months, he said.

The MLAs should visit various layouts and collect opinion from the public on the emergency works that need to be taken up immediately.

Commissioner’s visit

Following the request by the JD(S) leaders to inspect the incomplete works, CMC Commissioner Ramdas visited Ganapathi Beedi, Mallikarjuna Nagara, Gowli Beedi, Stonehill road and other areas.

With the incomplete works on the road and UGD, the residents have been inconvenienced for the last two years in the town, said Ganesh.

Warning of protest

With the lack of stormwater drains, all the roads have developed potholes. If quality works are not initiated in the next 15 days, the JD(S) will hold day and night protest, he warned.

Commissioner Ramdas said that the work on roads and drains has been completed on a few layouts in the district.

Owing to various reasons, a few works have been suspended. The suspended works will be taken up shortly, he added.