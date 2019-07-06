MLAs’ resignation a drama: Tejaswini

Resignation of MLAs in the coalition government is not new. It is a continuation of part of the drama, MLC Tejaswini Ramesh ridiculed.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, she said, “A few power mongers are acting to get ministerial berths. ‘Dharma’ of the coalition government is not being followed. Many are engaged in blackmail tactics to get power.”

She said that H D Kumaraswamy if possible should continue the administration or else allow BJP to come to power, thereby helping in scripting the development of the state.

She urged the governor to intervene and teach a lesson to the state government. “None of the disgruntled MLAs are in our contact. Only BJP MLAs are with us. The BJP is not engaged in power politics," she stated.

‘Create awareness’

Earlier, in the BJP membership drive programme held at Bala Bhavana, she said party workers should create awareness on the achievement of the Modi led government in all the booths.

MLA K G Bopaiah said, “The membership should increase compared to the previous year. Every booth should have at least 25 new members.”

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan said there is a need to strengthen the party at the booth level.