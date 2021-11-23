MLC candidates in Kodagu declare assets

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Nov 23 2021, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2021, 21:29 ist

Suja Kushalappa is the richest among the candidates who have filed nominations for Legislative Council elections in Kodagu.

Suja Kushalappa's total assets add up to Rs 26.22 crore. His wife Parvathi has assets worth Rs 11.27 crore (including ancestral property). He has liabilities to the tune of Rs 4.77 crore and his wife has availed loans upto Rs 17.59 lakh.

Suja, his wife and children own a total of twenty vehicles, out of which a pick-up vehicle is registered in Suja's name. He has 350 gm gold worth Rs 16.38 lakh. His wife has diamond jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh, 1,400 gm gold and 10 kg silver.

Suja possesses a revolver, a gun and two 0.22 rifles. Suja has failed in SSLC, as declared in the affidavit submitted by him during the filing of nominations for MLC elections.

Dr Mantar Gowda's declaration in the affidavit states that his assets are worth Rs 94 lakh and his wife's assets are worth Rs 2.95 crore. He has an Innova Ford car, 600 gm gold and 2 kg silver. Mantar's wife Divya has 1,500 gm gold and 3 kg silver. He has a license to grow tobacco. His education qualification is MBBS, MD (Radiology).

Isac Khan has Rs 1 lakh and his wife Fauziya has Rs 3.57 lakh. They have no liabilities. He has studied upto PUC.

MLC candidates
MLC polls
Kodagu
assets and liabilities

