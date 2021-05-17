MLC expresses concern over increased death rate in Kodagu

MLC Veena Achaiah urged the government to provide counselling to the Covid-19 patients availing treatment in the hospitals, in order to boost their courage.

Expressing her concern over the hike in Covid-19 related deaths in the district, the MLC opined that counselling is as important as medical treatment to instil confidence among the people.

Paying a visit to the Designated Covid-19 Hospital in Madikeri on Monday, she distributed dry fruits for the patients and enquired about their health.

Later, she carried out a discussion with the medical officers of the hospital.

She said that the facilities in the hospital have improved. However, there is fear among the infected.

The patients should be allowed to speak to their family members over the phone, every day. Also, counselling should be done for the patients once every three days, she added.

Veena Achaiah also batted for united efforts to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and to bring down Covid-19 related deaths to zero.

She lauded the works carried out by the volunteers in the vicinity of the hospital, who are responding to the needs of the Covid-19 infected and their family members.

Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KoIMS) Superintendent Dr Lokesh, Dr Shashank and others were present.