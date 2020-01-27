MLC furious over breach of protocol

Congress MLC Veena Acchaiah alleged that the district administration and BJP-led state government have violated protocol by not printing her name and photographs in the flexes put up for the foundation stone laying programme of the super speciality hospital.

She took the administrative officer of the government maternity hospital to task during the programme.

Accompanied by Zilla Pan-chayat member K P Chandrakala, Veena Acchaiah came to the hospital premises and said, “I have not come from Pakistan. The programme, despite being a government programme, has been converted into a BJP programme.”

“Even though a lot of work was done during the tenure of the former coalition government towards the hospital, the MLAs from BJP have been making it appear that the entire work is done by them.”

After learning about the mistake, MLA Appachu Ranjan and district in-charge minister V Somanna contacted Veena Acchaiah over phone and tried to pacify her. The issue was also brought to the notice of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Later, the CM himself spoke to MLC Veena Acchaiah in person and requested her to attend the programme. Later, the MLC took part in the formal programme.

Observing that the photo and the name of the MLC was missing in the banner, the officials replaced Veena Acchaiah’s photo and name with those of MLC Ayanur Manjunath.