MLC Ivan D'Souza alleges poor quality of work

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 27 2020, 20:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 20:33 ist

Following reports about the development of cracks on the embankment and road of Pumpwell flyover, MLC Ivan D’Souza visited and inspected the spots on Pumpwell flyover.

He urged officials to order a probe into the poor quality of work. Money should not be released to the contractor.

Despite bringing the issue of poor quality of work to the notice of officials, no action was initiated. BJP MP and MLAs had celebrated while inaugurating the flyover in January end, he said. 

He added, “Public money was wasted in the name of work. A technical report on the flyover should be submitted immediately."

