MLC polls: Three candidates file nominations

Candidates from Congress, BJP and JD(S) parties filed their nominations for the Legislative Council elections from the local authorities’ constituency from Kodagu, on Tuesday, the final day for the submission of nominations.

BJP candidate Suja Kushalappa offered prayers at Chowdeshwari Temple in Madikeri before filing his nominations at the DC’s office in Madikeri at 11.30 am.

Dr Mantar Gowda submitted his nomination from Congress, at noon. Later, JD(S) candidate Isac Khan submitted his nomination.

Independent candidates are not in the fray in the elections this time.

BJP workers from various parts of the district had gathered on the premises of the DC’s office while the party candidate filed his nominations.

MP Pratap Simha, MLA Appachu Ranjan who is the brother of Suja Kushalappa, MLA K G Bopaiah, Western Ghats task force chairman Shantheyanda Ravi Kushalappa, CMC president Anita Cariappa and BJP district unit president Robin Devaiah were present.

Speaking later, Suja Kushalappa expressed his confidence about winning with a margin of more than 1,000 votes.

“I will carry out efforts towards hiking the remuneration of Gram Panchayat members,” he added.

MP Pratap Simha said that the district has the highest number of local body members who are supported by the BJP.

The district will be totally free of Congress after the MLC elections, he added.

JD(S) candidate Isac Khan said that the party has given a message to society by issuing a ticket to a common party worker.

“I will seek votes on the basis of achievements of the party,” he said.

He further said that social issues will be the main agenda during the elections.

“The Congress is solely dependent on money power and has fielded a candidate from outside the district, while I am a local candidate,” he said.

District JD(S) unit president K M B Ganesh and secretary Sunil were present.

Congress candidate Dr Mantar Gowda said that he is thankful to Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar for providing him with an opportunity. He sought the blessings of Mother Kaveri and elders.

I will be the voice of panchayat members in the Legislative Council if I get elected, he said.

Mantar was accompanied by MLC Veena Achaiah, District Congress Committee president Dharmaja Uttappa and advocate Chandramouli.

Dr Mantar Gowdas said he owns ancestral property in Kodagu. His mother is of Kodagu origin and his wife too is from Kodagu. He is the son of former minister A Manju.

Stating that his father’s political activities are different from him, Mantar said he will face elections under the guidance of senior Congress leaders.

“Was Pratap Simha not elected to the Parliament from the Mysore-Kodagu constituency, despite being an outsider?” he asked.

Typographic error

Due to a typographic error, the name of Dr Mantar Gowda was printed in the affidavit submitted by JD(S) candidate Isac Khan, which led to confusion.

Later, it was found that both Isac Khan and Mantar Gowda had got their affidavits prepared in the same advocate’s office. The typist forgot to change the name of Mantar Gowda while modifying other contents in the affidavit.

However, a fresh affidavit was typed and submitted later by Isac Khan.