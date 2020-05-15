MLC urges government to purchase coffee

MLC Veena Achaiah urged the government to release a special package for Kodagu, following the losses caused due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Addressing reporters on Friday, she said that the Central and state governments should consider the case of Kodagu as a special one, as the district was ravaged by two years of continuous floods, pushing the farmers and labourers to economic hardship.

The government itself should purchase coffee from the growers, to support the growers, she added.

She also said that leaders from all political parties should fight unitedly against COVID-19.

The MLC lamented that even though the district experienced huge losses due to floods in 2018 and 2019, the farmers have not been fully compensated.

She urged the government to complete the road repair works in the district before the onset of monsoon.

Works on Suvarna Kannada Samucchaya Bhavana, Kodava Heritage Centre and other works have remained standstill, she pointed out.

"Unscientific management of waste near Stone Hill in Madikeri has caused fears of an outbreak of contagious diseases in the locality. The authorities should initiate necessary measures to dispose of the waste scientifically," she said.

'Siddapura victims not rehabilitated'

Veena Achaiah said that the flood victims from Siddapura, who had lost their houses, have not been provided with rehabilitation till today. The future of the people in Siddapura, Karadigodu and Nelyahudikeri is uncertain.

"Widow pension, pension for specially-abled and old-age pensions have not been paid to the beneficiaries from the last six months, owing to the negligent attitude of the government and the officials. Poor people have been wandering from pillar to post in the government offices for financial assistance," said the MLC.

KPCC secretary K P Chandrakala, CMC former president Kaveramma Somanna, leaders Navin Derala, Dharmaja Uttappa and Babu were present.