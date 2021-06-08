MLC Veena Achaiah demands Central govt to revive BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), which has been the major means of communication for the rural people, has lost its significance today, owing to the negligence by the Central government during the last seven years, alleged MLC Veena Achaiah.

Urging the Central government to revive BSNL, the MLC warned of stern protests with the support of villagers.

The Central government has been creating an illusion in the minds of people by giving more propaganda to Digital India and ignoring the basic requirements of citizens, she said.

“By giving importance to capitalists and the urban population, the government has been ignoring the welfare of people living in villages, in the regions such as Kodagu. If the government cannot provide proper network connectivity, how can the Digital India programme be successful?” she asked.

Stating that the BSNL was people-friendly during the tenure of the UPA government at the Centre, she pointed out that a majority of individuals and offices had BSNL connections.

But, due to the mismanagement by the current government, BSNL has come to the verge of closure, she said.

Veena Achaiah alleged that as the BSNL connectivity is poor, the facilities in government officers and banks have been affected.

People are not able to speak to their children and relatives in distant places. Army men from the district who are serving in other parts of the country are not able to speak to their parents, she added.

The previous UPA-led Central government had built towers and BSNL centres in villages. But, today, all these towers and centres have become defunct, said the MLC.

The government has not been providing funds for diesel for the functioning of the towers. Not only mobile phones, but even the landlines also are not functioning, she said.

As many government offices and banks are still having BSNL connections, network issues have become common, thus affecting people’s work. The files are being processed with an inordinate delay, said Veena Achaiah.

The MP of the region, Pratap Simha, is least bothered about the pathetic condition of BSNL in the district. He is only blindly supporting the Central government no matter how worse the administration is, she said.

The MP is not aware of the problems of rural people. He has not been chairing the grievance meeting of the telecommunication system, she added.