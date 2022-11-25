M'luru blast case: Centre orders NIA probe

The Centre had ordered National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the case of explosion in a moving auto rickshaw at Nagori in Kankanady police limits.

Vipul Alok, Under Secretary to the Government of India, in the order issued by Ministry of Home Affairs' Counter-Terrorism and Counter-Radicalisation (CTCR) division of Ministry of Home Affairs, stated, “The case needs to be investigated under National Investigation Agency Act 2008 considering gravity of the offence and its repercussions on national security."

The police have recovered a 5-litre capacity pressure cooker, three 9 volts batteries, one damaged circuit and other materials used to prepare improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The police also recovered various chemical substances, electrical items, and mechanical tools from the rented hideout of suspect Mohammed Shariq in Mysuru, the order added.

The Kankanady town police registered cases under Sections 3 (causing explosion), 4 (attempt to cause explosion) and 5 (making or possessing explosives) of the Explosive Substance Act, 1908 and Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC on November 20, 2022, based on a complaint by Puruthothama, the autorickshaw driver.