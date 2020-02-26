M'luru Diocese to launch a campaign against suicide

On the occasion of the year of life, Laudato Si Committee of Mangalore Diocese will organise a campaign against suicide in all the parishes under Mangalore Diocese. The campaign, planned from March 1, will be led by Bishop Most Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha.

A holy mass will be offered with relevant homily and prayers in all the churches across Dakshina Kannada and Kasargod districts under Mangalore diocese.

Everyone will take a pledge that no matter what they will face in life, they will bravely face it rather than thinking of suicide. People will also take a pledge to help others who have suicidal tendencies.

They will also facilitate counselling for those with suicidal thoughts, a press release from Mangalore Diocese stated. Over one lakh handbills will be printed with information in English and Kannada educating and helping people. They will be distributed to create awareness about the campaign.

Helpline

The parish priests will also organise seminars/workshop, awareness programmes in their respective churches and involve people of all religions. A team of 50 resource persons are empanelled to conduct awareness programmes, the press release stated.

The organisers of the campaign also launched a 24x7 free helpline number (0824-2983444) to prevent suicides. Over one lakh yellow ribbons will be distributed by the committee. Those involved in the campaign will wear a Yellow Ribbon on the dress, provided by the organisers, to create awareness against suicide on March 2.

Happy face contest

To attract youth, a “Happy Face Photo Contest” will be organised for the public. Any person above 12 years of age can participate in this contest by sending a photograph (Face only).

The photograph should be a selfie or photograph of self to WhatsApp Number 70904 49999 before April 30.

The best happiest face of a man and a woman will be awarded Rs 10,000 each. The results will be announced before May 15. For details interested can contact— Fr Richard D’Souza - 8105758235.