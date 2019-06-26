'M'luru to get Command and Control Centre'

Mangaluru Smart City Ltd MD Narayanappa said that a Command and Control Centre (CCC) under the Smart City Mission will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 38.79 crore in the first phase.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the work on the infrastructure for the Centre is in progress and is likely to be completed within two months.

“Tender has been floated to construct a CCC building at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore. This will house the administrative block too. In the third phase, the DPR is being prepared to integrate all the department services under the CCC,” said the MD.

Speaking further, he said, “Once complete, all the services of the 35 to 40 government departments will be made available at the Centre. Information on the surveillances of a CCTV camera, weather forecasting and pollution will also be given to the public once the integration of the services is completed. A sum of Rs 30 crore would be given to the Karnataka Municipal Data Society, which will have a data centre system to integrate all the seven Smart Cities in Karnataka. It will prevent the data from being tampering.”

Slaughter house

To a query on upgrading the slaughter house at Kudroli under the Smart City Mission, Narayanappa said that a feasibility study is being worked out.

The firm has sought two months’ time to conduct a study after consulting an expert for opinion on the matter, he added.