'M'luru to get RGUHS zonal office soon'

District In-charge Minister U T Khader has said that the government is mulling over a proposal to set up a zonal office of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) in the city.

“With the setting up of a zonal office in Mangaluru, the medical and paramedical college students need not visit the University in Bengaluru for any emergency work,” the minister told reporters at a press meet at the Circuit House on Saturday.

“The zonal office is likely to come up near the Mangalore University. If a five-acre site is made available from the Mangalore University, then a complex will be constructed to house the zonal office of the RGUHS. The zonal office will include a sports complex,” Khader said and added, “The next Syndicate meeting of the RGUHS is likely to be held in Mangaluru.”

Rent allowance

Khader said that, as a permanent solution, coastal erosion victims will be provided with compensation on the model of Kodagu with two-bedroom houses or three cents of land.

“Instead of one-bedroom houses, there is demand for two-bedroom houses. Some have demanded land in rural areas. The government will take a final decision on the same,” he promised.

“Till the project is sanctioned and new houses are constructed, victims who are ready to leave their houses will be given monthly rent allowance. At present, 150 houses are facing threat from coastal erosion,” said Khader.

Earlier in a meeting, Tahsildar Guruprasad said that two acres of land near the Ullal – Uchchila area have been leased for cashew cultivation. “If the lease is annulled, then the land can be distributed among sea erosion victims,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S directed the tahsildar to submit a proposal to annul the lease.

Property card row

The minister said that Revenue Department R V Deshpande will visit Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on June 18.

“He will issue clear instructions to the concerned authorities over the matter of property cards. Compensation will be paid to people who have lost their houses in rain,” he added.

Electric vehicle policy soon

Minister U T Khader said that electric car parking and charging station will be set up in Mangaluru City Corporation limits. The step will be taken as a move to promote electric cars, motorbikes and autos. A policy on electric vehicles will be soon launched by the government.