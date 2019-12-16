M'luru varsity mulling curriculum changes

In the interest of students’ future, Mangalore University is mulling bringing in changes in its curriculum, said Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya.

Speaking at a seminar on future of primary and high school education organised on account of silver jubilee celebrations of Mangala English Medium School in Mangaluru, he said teachers prepare the curriculum as per their wish in the Board of Studies.

By changing the system, there is a plan to include five experts including entrepreneurs, academicians and lecturers in the Board of Studies.

Marks are not the only criteria in primary and high school education. Teachers should teach with patience. Teachers should also urge students to develop patience in them. The students should be asked to raise questions to clear doubts, he said.

The VC said children should be taught their mother-tongue, Kannada, Hindi, Sanskrit and English languages. With academic activities, priority should be given to extra-curricular activities.

MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath said students should learn lessons of life by participating in sports.