‘Mobile app to be used for economic census’

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Jan 04 2020, 22:35pm ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2020, 22:41pm ist
Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham displays a mobile app used for the economic census in Chikkamagaluru.

Economic census will be carried out through mobile application, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham.

Speaking during a training programme for enumerators on Thursday, he said the census has already commenced in several districts. The census should be completed by March 15. All the organised and unorganised sectors should be included in the census. The census helps in chalking out programmes for the economically weaker sections of the society.

The deputy commissioner directed the enumerators to upload the details in the software. There are 1,117 villages and nine ULBs in the district.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Economic census
mobile app
Bagadi Gautham
Comments (+)
 