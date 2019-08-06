Mobile app to inform officials of cattle transport

The district administration has come up with a mobile application to help cattle transporters intimate officials on the legal transport of livestock, including cattle, goats and sheep.

The app, ‘Livestock logistic control’, will be available on Play Store in about two days.

Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil, who spoke to reporters on Tuesday, said that cattle transporters and farmers too can download the app, enter their mobile phone numbers, and get OTPs.

‘Give details’

“They will then have to furnish details on the place from where the livestock is being transported, the number of animals, the vehicle registration number and a photograph of the livestock. There is a self-certifying form, which the transporters have to fill. In case officials stop the vehicles, the transporters can give the OTPs after intimating the officials,” the officer explained.

“The link for the app has already been sent to cattle transport associations and traders. Although not mandatory, the app will help inform the Animal Husbandry Department officials on the transport work. The app is an attempt to check illegal transport of cattle and can be used to give online approval to transport, uploading of documents and tracking the vehicles transporting livestock,” he added.

Senthil, however, said that a cattle transporter should have proper documents to show the source of the cattle or livestock and added, “We will discuss the issue of mobile app with the Udupi deputy commissioner also in order to streamline the transport system in both districts.”

Warning

The officer warned against taking law into hands to fight illegal transport of cattle. “We will take stringent measures against all such people. If anyone has information about illegal transport of cattle, then it should be brought to the notice of the officials, by dialling 1077 or 100,” he reminded.

Superintendent B M Laxmiprasad said that police in five patrolling vehicles will keep an eye on illegal transport. Two such vehicles are in Bantwal and one each in Puttur, Sullia and Belthangady taluks. All complaints received will be attended to by the police, he assured.

“To maintain law and order during Bakrid, the police have taken 89 preventive measures against people disrupting order. Beat constables have held meetings, urging people to inform the police of any illegal activity going on,” the police officer added.