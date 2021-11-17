Mobile phones worth lakhs of rupees stolen

Breaking into a mobile phone shop, miscreants have decamped with mobile phones worth lakhs of rupees as well as cash.

Gaining entry into Krishna mobile showroom on Market Road through the roof of the showroom on Tuesday night, the thieves have stolen mobile phones and one lakh rupee cash from the cash box.

The entire incident has been captured on a CCTV camera.

DySP Shailendra, Circle Inspector Mahesh and Station House Officer Madesh conducted a spot inspection.

The CCTV camera footage has been looked into. Forensic experts and the dog squad have visited the spot.

A case has been registered in the Kushalnagar town police station. The investigation is on.