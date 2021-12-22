Mobile vehicle handed over to Siri

Mobile vehicle handed over to Siri

DHNS
DHNS, Ujire,
  • Dec 22 2021, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 00:16 ist
Bank of Baroda Managing Director Ajay K Kurana hands over the key of a mobile vehicle to Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade in Dharmasthala.

Dharmasthala Siri Gramodyoga Samsthe has helped in the self-employment of 45 lakh women, said Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade.

He was speaking after accepting the key of the mobile vehicle handed over to Siri by the Bank of Baroda in Dharmasthala recently.

"The women who have undergone training at Siri are now financially empowered. They have come to the mainstream of society. Siri provides marketing for the products made by women," said Heggade.

Bank of Baroda Managing Director Ajay K Kurana lauded the social commitment of Veerendra Heggade.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

mobile vehicle
handed over
Dharmasthala Siri Gramodyoga Samsthe
D Veerendra Heggade

Related videos

What's Brewing

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

Why a Chinese company dominates electric car batteries

Why a Chinese company dominates electric car batteries

Here's what 2021 had for Indian wrestling

Here's what 2021 had for Indian wrestling

Snowfall, rain likely in Kashmir from December 26

Snowfall, rain likely in Kashmir from December 26

Young Taliban fighters face the challenge of peace

Young Taliban fighters face the challenge of peace

Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?

Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?

Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch

Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch

 