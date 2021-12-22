Dharmasthala Siri Gramodyoga Samsthe has helped in the self-employment of 45 lakh women, said Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade.
He was speaking after accepting the key of the mobile vehicle handed over to Siri by the Bank of Baroda in Dharmasthala recently.
"The women who have undergone training at Siri are now financially empowered. They have come to the mainstream of society. Siri provides marketing for the products made by women," said Heggade.
Bank of Baroda Managing Director Ajay K Kurana lauded the social commitment of Veerendra Heggade.
