Model code of conduct: Officials appointed

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 13 2021, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 23:06 ist

Following the announcement of the Legislative council election, the officers have been appointed to implement the code of conduct effectively in Dakshina Kannada district, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.

The officials should ensure that the model code of conduct is not violated. A report on violation of the model code of conduct should be submitted, he said.

The Zilla Panchayat CEO will look into all the Gram Panchayat jurisdictions, while EOs of Mangaluru, Bantwal, Puttur, Belthangady, Sullia, Moodbidri and Kadaba taluks will be in charge in their taluk jurisdiction. MCC Commissioner, Ullal, Puttur CMC chief officers, Moodbidri and Bantwal TMC chief officers will be in charge of their respective ULBs, he added.

model code of conduct
officials appointed
Dakshina Kannada
Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V

