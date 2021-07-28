Moderate rainfall in Kodagu

There was scattered and moderate rainfall across the district on Wednesday.

Madikeri, Bhagamandala, Talacauvery, Katakeri, Made and Madapura regions received heavy rain coupled with gusty winds.

The water level at Harangi reservoir touched 2,855.69 feet on Wednesday, while the maximum level of the dam is 2,859 feet. There was an inflow of 6,999 cusecs and an outflow of 5,240 cusecs.

Farming activities

Paddy cultivators in South Kodagu are carrying out paddy transplantation in full swing.

As the rain has receded in the region, paddy fields in Harihara, Ballamunduru, Kanuru, Kottageri, Nitturu and Balele are buzzing with activities.

A week ago, the fields were submerged owing to the flooding of River Lakshmanateertha.

Progressive farmer Podamada Mohan initiated transplantation work at his paddy field.

He has prepared Tunga and Atira varieties of paddy.

On Tuesday, his wife Meera Mohan performed a traditional puja at the field.

Mohan was conferred with the best progressive farmer award by the agriculture department three years ago. He said he will not leave farming even though there are difficulties.