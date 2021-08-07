Moderate rainfall in Kodagu

Various parts of the Kodagu district experienced moderate rainfall on Saturday.

Madikeri, Napoklu, Kakkabbe, Cherambane, Bakka and Bhagamandala areas received intermittent rainfall throughout the day.

With the increase in the inflow of water, a portion of the Mukkodlu-Hemmethalu bridge has collapsed. The villagers are now afraid of losing connectivity.

Several minor landslides and the uprooting of trees were reported in Suntikoppa hobli.

The house of a woman named Ponnamma is facing a threat after a landslide occurred behind her house on Pumphouse Road in Suntikoppa.

Trees have been uprooted inside coffee estates in Balekadu, Emmegundi and Athoor.