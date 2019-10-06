Modi running a fascist govt, slams ex-CM Siddaramaiah

Former CM Siddaramaiah alleged that PM Narendra Modi is running a fascist government in the country.

He told mediapersons at Mangaluru International Airport, en route to Kalasa in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday, that Modi’s regime was similar to Adolf Hitler. He lashed at the Centre for ignoring Karnataka. Siddaramaiah said, “Karnataka had demanded a minimum of Rs 5000 crore as the interim amount to initiate relief works in flood-hit areas in Karnataka. Unfortunately, the Centre had released only Rs 1,200 crore after a two-month-long wait.”

He said Yediyurappa had declared that the state's treasury was empty. "What does it mean? The state government should have spent the money available in the treasury. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has little knowledge of the financial condition of the state. The treasury can never go empty as taxes are collected by the government every month," Siddaramaiah said.

Later, at the house of former minister Abhayachadra Jain in Moodbidri, Siddaramaiah accused Yediyurappa of failing to take up any major development work in the state. En route flood-affected areas in Kalasa and Mudigere taluks, Siddaramaiah said, "CM Yediyurappa cannot boast of having done something unique as his achievement in the state."

Even the Centre failed to announce compensation to tackle flood, he said. "Karnataka had witnessed the worst floods in August this year. The loss is estimated at Rs 1,00,000 crore. Instead of seriously thinking over the loss, the government had announced meager compensation to the flood victims. The centre should have released at least Rs 5,000 crore as interim relief for the flood-affected areas of State. After much criticism, the Centre had only released Rs 1,200 crore," Siddharamaiah said

He ridiculed Yediyurappa's statement on walking a tightrope. Siddaramaiah advised and said, "Don't walk on the tightrope. You are aged now and there is a possibility that you may fall down."