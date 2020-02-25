'Modi, Shah should first give proof of their education'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who have been asking for documents from people to prove their citizenship, should first give proof of their education, thinker B R Bhaskar Prasad said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the protest meet, ‘Kudroli Chalo’, organised against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) by Muslim Aikyatha Vedike at Nausheen and Jaleel Vedike in Tipu Sulthan Garden, Kudroli, on Tuesday.

Prasad lashed out at RSS and BJP-led Central government for implementing RSS ideology and eliminating Muslims from India under the pretext of the CAA.

‘Political strategy’

“CAA is also a political strategy directed towards the next Parliamentary elections,” he claimed.

He accused RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat of misleading youth from backward communities to create strife between the communities.

Bhaskar said, ‘’Children of RSS leaders like Prabhakar Bhat are leading good lives while youth from backward castes like Billava community, are participating in street fights and ruining their future.’’

“Why is Modi silent on the issue of cow slaughter and why is BJP receiving contributions for party from beef exporting industries?” he asked.

Activist H I Sufiyan Sakhafi Kavalkatte said Indian citizenship was awarded to residents of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in 1947, 1971 and 1983 respectively. ‘’But CAA is against the Constitution of India as it provides citizenship on the basis of religion,’’ he claimed.

A book ‘Mangaluru Golibar’, authored by journalist Ra Chinthan, was released.

Chinthan said a major part of the amount collected through the sale of books would be spent on the education of Jalil’s daughter. The community members should support Jalil’s family and help Jalil’s daughter to become a police commissioner. That would be a befitting reply to the Mangaluru police who fired at Jalil, leading to his death, he added.

Former mayor and Muslim Aikyatha Vedike president K Ashraf presided over the programme.

Vedike vice president B Aboobakkar, Uniwef Karnataka President Rafiuddin Kudroli, Women India Movement President Shahida Taslim, Sanmarga, a weekly, Editor A K Kukkila and Mangalore MLA U T Khader also spoke. Azadi slogans were raised during the protest meet.