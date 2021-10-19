Money stolen from offering boxes

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Oct 19 2021, 21:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 21:18 ist

Thieves broke into two temples in Car Street in Kushalnagar and have decamped with money from the offering boxes, on Monday night.

The theft took place in Sri Anjaneya Swamy and Sri Chowdeshwari temples near Maruti Circle.

The grills in front of Anjaneya Swamy Temple were broken. The rear door was then broken from inside.

In Chowdeshwari Temple, the locks of the shutters inside the temple were broken to gain entry. Three offering boxes have been broken to steal a large amount of money.

Kushalnagar town police have registered a case. Investigations are on.

