Monsoon gains momentum in Kodagu

The monsoon gained momentum in Kodagu on Saturday, with bountiful rain lashing parts of the district.

Bhagamandala, Madikeri, Napoklu, Karike, Kutta and Makutta experienced showers.

Farmers who were waiting for the monsoon to gain steam, for the transplantation of paddy seedlings, were relieved with the rain lashing the region.

The IMD has sounded a red alert in the district from July 11 to 13.

The district administration has appealed to the public to be cautious.

In the last 24 hours, Madikeri received 58 mm rainfall, Bhagamandala received 23.8 mm and Sampaje received 37 mm of rain.