Monsoon intensifies; Kodagu rivers in spate

Monsoon intensified in different parts of Kodagu on Saturday.

With this the water-level River Cauvery, Lakshmanatheertha, rivulets and lakes have increased considerably. Farmers have taken up farming activities.

B Shettigeri, Hudikeri, Ponnampet, Balele, Haradooru, Bettageri, Nakooru, Balekadu, Upputhodu, Ammathi, Palibetta, Andagove and surrounding areas have experienced good showers. The temperature has also decreased in the district.

A line house was damaged when a tree fell on it at Uluguli Panya near Suntikoppa. The inmates of the house, Kumar, Muthamma, Chandrashekar and Karunakara have suffered minor injuries. Villagers said that they had appealed to the Suntikoppa Gram Panchayat to fell the tree six months ago. However, the authorities failed to fell the tree. The estimated loss is Rs 5 lakh.

Water level Increases

The water level at Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala has increased. Farmers in Cherambane, Chettimani, Tannimani, Korangala and Ayyangeri have started paddy cultivation.

The deficit rain in June had been a setback to paddy cultivation. With the rain lashing the district, farmers are engaged in ploughing the land and sowing seeds.

Bhagamandala had experienced 2,511.8 mm rainfall during the corresponding period last year. This year, only 948.8 mm rainfall has been recorded so far.

Further, a retaining wall constructed last year at Doddapulikotu in Napoklu is on the verge of collapse.

With Siddapura and surrounding areas experiencing good rainfall for the last two days, the water-level in River Cauvery has increased.

A tree fell on electricity wires near Guhya Primary School. A house belonging to Chinnappa at Chennayyanakote has collapsed partially following rain.

With the increase in water level in River Cauvery, the revenue officials have served notices to residents of Bettadakadu, Kumbaragundi and Baradi to take precautionary measures and be alert.

Rain statistics

In the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Saturday), Kodagu district received an average of 58.17 mm rainfall. Madikeri received—79.55 mm, Virajpet—57.82 mm and Somwarpet—37 mm rainfall.

The district had received 541.50 mm rainfall since January. It was 1,363 mm rainfall during the corresponding period last year.

Rainfall data for hoblis is as follows — Madikeri Kasaba—80 mm, Napoklu—78.20 mm, Sampaje—47 mm, Bhagamandala—117 mm, Virajpet Kasaba—83 mm, Hudikeri—44.50 mm, Srimangala—80.80 mm, Ponnampet—70 mm, Ammathi—33.50 mm, Balele—38.50 mm, Somwarpet Kasaba—29.40 mm, Shanivarasanthe—20.20 mm, Shanthalli—90 mm, Kodlipete—27.40 mm, Kushalnagar—16.80 mm and Suntikoppa—39 mm.