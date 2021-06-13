Monsoon picks up in Kodagu

Kodagu experienced bountiful rain on Sunday. Madikeri, Talacauvery, Bhagamandala, Napoklu and Kakkabbe area received good rainfall.

Trees and electricity poles were uprooted following gusty wind in Napoklu, leading to disruption in the power supply.

Huge trees uprooted and fell on the road at Gudugalale and inconvenienced the movement of vehicles.

The water level at Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala has increased.

Srimangala, Birunani, Hudikeri, B Shettigeri, Kunda, Ponnampet, Gonikoppa, Balele, Betoli, Ramanagara, Heggala, Makutta, Bittangala, Balugodu, Kandangala, Kedamullur, Kadanoor, Kakotuparambu and other surrounding areas have experienced rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned that the district will experience rainfall in the next three days.