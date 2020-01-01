Moodbidri all set to host athletics tournament

The Swaraj Maidan in town is all set to host the 80th All India Inter-university Athletic Championship from January 2 to 6.

The tournament is being organised by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) and the Alva’s Education Foundation (AEF).

Prof S Sacchidananda, vice-chancellor of the RGUHS, said that online registration was included for athletes for the first time in the championship, which is a flood-lit event being organised under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities.

Third time

“The Foundation has been hosting the championship for the third time this year. AEF Chairman Dr M Mohan Alva and his team have been working on the arrangements for the past three months. As many as 20 committees had been set up to ensure the success of the championship,” said the vice chancellor.

The RGUHS has released Rs 1 crore for the meet while minister K S Eshwarappa has promised to release Rs 50 lakh for the meet. Union Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports Kiran Rijiju will inaugurate the meet, said Sacchidananda.

“More than 300 universities with 4,496 athletes, 1,200 sports officials and 200 technical officers will take part. A total of 23 categories for men and women will be organised. For the first time, 42-km marathon for men and women and joint relay for men and women will be organised,”

he added.

A new look has been given to the 400-metre track. Gymnasium facilities have also being provided for practice. The athletes have been provided accommodation in 25 hotels and hostels, he said and added, “The Foundation has arranged free food and stay for the athletes, trainers and sports officials who arrive for the championship. The organisers are serving North and South Indian cuisine to the participants.”

Cultural procession

In order to expose the athletes to the culture and traditions, a cultural procession will be organised before the inauguration of the event. As many as 2,000 students will participate in the procession planned from Hanuman Temple to the Swaraj Maidan, said Sacchidananda. Ashish Kumar, an athlete from Pataliputra University, Patna, said, “I loved the culture of the region. All facilities have been provided to the athletes.”

Subhash Chandra of the Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi, said, “We are visiting Moodbidri for the second time to participate in the championship. We have not faced any inconvenience with regard to the arrangements.”

Students from the AEF, who have made the institution proud with their achievements, will be felicitated on the occasion. Olympians M R Poovamma, Dharun Ayyasamy, Ashwini Akkunji, Satish Rai and Mohan will also be felicitated.

“The valedictory of the championship will be held at 3 pm on December 6,” said the vice-chancellor.