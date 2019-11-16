Moral policing: Mangaluru police arrest three

In a case of moral policing, Mangaluru police have arrested three persons for assaulting a boy and a girl at Mukka beach on November 12.

The arrested are Sunil (40), Vasanth (42) and Sukeeth (23).

According to police sources, the boy and the girl were taking a stroll on the beach when a group of people confronted them. The group allegedly assaulted the boy and the girl using a stick after they learnt they were from different religions.

The boy in his complaint stated that the group had forcibly taken away mobile phones and purse and held him and the girl in their custody till 10 pm.

“We were later released and sent with our lecturer,” he has stated in the complaint.

According to City Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha, a case had been registered in Suratkal police station under stringent penal sections of IPC regarding the assault.

The rumours that two were assaulted are far from the truth. Strict action will be initiated against those who spread rumours about the incident, Dr Harsha said.