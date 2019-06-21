More boats during floods: Kodagu DC

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has assured of providing more boats for the benefit of Bhagamandala residents, during floods.

Annies, who paid a surprise visit to Bhagamandala on Thursday, listened to the woes of the local people.

‘Problem on periphery’

The residents said that the forest department had been causing headache to the people dwelling in the periphery of the forest. The citizens have been facing inconvenience due to the stagnant flyover work in the area, they added.

An official concerned said that the work on the flyover had been stopped due to rains. The work would resume after the rainy season, he added.

NDRF personnel

The deputy commissioner also assured the residents of making suitable arrangements to face flood-like situations and added that the NDRF personnel will be deployed in the region.

“A meeting will be convened at the deputy commissioner’s office in Madikeri on June 24 at 5 pm to discuss solutions to the problems faced by the people of Bhagamandala,” Annies said and requested the local people to attend the meeting and also to give their valuable suggestions.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Lakshmipriya, Tahsildar Gayatri, Forest department officials and gram panchayat staff were present on the occasion.