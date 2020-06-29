More containment zones likely in Kodagu

Three new Covid-19 cases were reported in Kodagu on Sunday. The total number of active cases has now reached 40 in the district.

The test reports which arrived on Sunday confirmed that a 43-year-old man from Annegowda Extension near Degree College in Kushalnagar, who was suffering from Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) symptoms; a 41-year-old person from Meenupete in Virajpet and another 43-year-old person from Napoklu in Madikeri have been tested positive for Covid-19.

Persons from Meenupete and Napoklu have international travel history. The infected persons have been admitted to the Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) for treatment.

Following the same, the number of containment zones in the district has reached 20. They are expected to rise further as the persons who had primary contact with the infected persons are being tracked by the district administration.

A significant number of cases are being reported from rural areas as well.

District Health Officer Dr K Mohan said that the results of 900 samples are awaited.

“On average, 300 samples are being tested in the district Covid-19 laboratory daily. Swab samples are being collected from the residents in the containment areas,” he said.

Rules irk people

People in the containment areas of Gaulibeedi complained that they didn’t receive the supply of essential commodities as promised by the district administration. The worst affected are children who are in need of biscuits and milk. Only a few families have been receiving food kits. Officials are not responding to the woes, they said.

Meanwhile, they were of the opinion that only the area surrounding the house of the infected should be sealed instead of the entire street.

A police person, who chose to remain anonymous, said it had been a challenge for the personnel like him, who have been working in shifts. The police in the containment areas work in two shifts.

Increasing rains have caused tension among them and areas like Palibetta and Bittangala are known for elephant menace, he added.