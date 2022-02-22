‘More of Mangaluru’ on aspects of city released

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 22 2022, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2022, 00:32 ist

Soft skills trainer Shobha Rao has produced a video, ‘More of Mangaluru’, to create awareness on Mangaluru.

The video in English, Kannada and Hindi languages was released at the Press Club by former KCCI president Isaac Vaz. Cashew manufacturer Prakash Kalbhavi
and a corporator of Pacchanady Sangeetha were also present.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Shobha Rao said she was surprised that many from around the world knew nothing about Mangaluru, along with its tradition and culture.

“Initially, I made a 16-minute long video to inspire people about Mangaluru. Having realised that people have a short attention span in this fast-paced world, I released my first five-minute version called ‘Memorable Mangaluru’ on February 2, 2022, which became an instant hit on my Shobha Smilemaker Youtube Channel,” Shobha said.

Now, the longer version called ‘More of Mangaluru’ has been released, she said.

“The video comprehensively depicts many aspects of Mangaluru city like its names, natural beauty, history, religious culture, folk arts, local sports, food, sightseeing, so on,” she adds.

Sangeetha said that it is a comprehensive video on Mangaluru, showcasing its vast diversity, rich heritage, culture and modernisation.

