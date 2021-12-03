More samples to be sent for genomic sequencing from DK

Dakshina Kannada district will send more Covid-19 positive samples for genomic sequencing in the wake of Omicron variant detection in Bengaluru.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that the district has not taken any additional measures specifically for the Omicron variant, but the surveillance has been ramped up.

“Surveillance has been ramped up for Covid-19 in the district and we are planning to send more positive samples for genomic sequence,” he said.

As per the instructions of the government, one in 150 positive cases is supposed to be sent for genomic sequencing. But the district administration is planning to send one case in every 50 positive cases, he added.

Further, he said that testing has been increased in the district and more screening activities are taken up on campuses. Four people had arrived in Mangaluru from at-risk countries in the last 15 days.

“All of them have tested negative for Covid-19,” he added.

The district has conducted 36,840 tests in the past one week from November 26 to December 2, he said, adding that an average of more than 5,000 tests is conducted in the district daily. As many as 8,686 samples were collected on December 1. Of these, 6,234 samples were for the RT-PCR test and 2,452 were for Rapid Antigen Test.