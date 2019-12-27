More vented dams under Pashchimavahini project

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Law and Minor Irrigation J C Madhu Swamy said Rs 180 crore has been set aside for development of Udupi district.

The minister told reporters that attempts were made to solve the drinking water problems by constructing vented dams.

Pashchimavahini project will help in increasing the groundwater. Additional vented dams will be constructed under the Pashchimavahini project and Rs 180 crore worth works were underway, he added.

There are plans to build a wall in order to prevent saltwater intrusion. This will also help efforts to take up prawn cultivation.

He said there was more scope for vented dams in the coastal area. He warned of blacklisting the contractors engaged in irregularities.

The minister clarified that there was no shortage of judges in the courts. As many as seven judges were appointed recently. Courts will also be set up in taluks wherever required. The courts are committed to disposing of pending cases.

The measures are taken to appoint prosecutors and assistant public prosecutors.

He said more than 16 lakh cases were pending before the civil courts.

The officers are authorised to dispose of the civil litigation at deputy commissioner, assistant commissioners and tahsildars level, he added.

Madhu Swamy, in response to a query, said there was no scope to take action against miscreants vandalising the public property in Karnataka. The cases can be booked under the Public Property Act after inspecting the videos and CCTV footage.

He said that inquiry would also be held in Hassan and Tumakuru where 400 acres of land was handed over as part of compensation packages under the Yettinahole project.

There were a lot of irregularities in the land distribution under Bagairhukum during 2017-18, an enquiry will be ordered, he added.