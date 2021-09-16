Mortal remains of Oscar Fernandes flown to Bengaluru

The public homage was paid to the mortal remains of Rajya Sabha member and former Union minister Oscar Fernandes at Milagres Church in Mangaluru.

Later, prayers were offered at the church. Hundreds of people from the Christian community, political leaders, and followers of Oscar Fernandes paid their final respects to the mortal remains.

A mass prayer was held in the presence of seven Bishops including Mangalore Diocese Bishop Rev Peter Paul Saldanha. Later, the body was flown to Bengaluru.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister B Janardhan Poojary, former ministers Ramanath Rai, H K Patil, Vinay Kumar Sorake, Mayor Premananda Shetty, BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP district unit president Sudarshan Moodbidri, Chief Whip in the Council Sudheer Shetty and others paid their final respects.

Speaking on the occasion, Kateel said, “Oscar Fernandes was a veteran leader and was known for his simplicity. He would raise the issues concerning the nation in the Rajya Sabha and was guiding all juniors like me.”

“Oscar Fernandes had followed values throughout his public life,” said Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha.

In spite of his illness, Janardhan Poojary had visited the Milagres Church to pay his final respects to Oscar Fernandes. He broke down on seeing the mortal remains of Oscar and later consoled the family members.