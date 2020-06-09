Mosques to be closed till Bakrid in Mudigere taluk

  Jun 09 2020
  updated: Jun 09 2020

Mudigere Taluk Samyukta Jamaat Okkuta has decided not to open mosques coming under the Shafi sect till the forthcoming Bakrid festival. 

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Samyukta Jamaat Okkuta President Abdulla Haji at Badriya Jumma Masjid in Mudigere.

"It is difficult to control the crowd who come for the congregational prayers on Friday. As Covid-19 cases are on the rise, it has been decided to continue the restrictions." 

There are 17 mosques coming under the Shafi sect in the taluk.

