Most candidates support forming ward committees

More than two-thirds of the total 180 candidates confirmed their support to ward-level governance through ward committees and area sabhas.

The move follows a campaign launched by the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Civic Group appealing to candidates contesting the elections to sign an affidavit to set up ward committees and area sabhas.

“We have already collected about 25 affidavits duly signed and will collect some more, as most candidates are busy in the electioneering. Most signatories are independent candidates and members of KRS, CPM and SDPI,” said Narendra Kumar, president, Nagarika Shakti.

He said that, as a part of the campaign, they had met party heads of the BJP, Congress, KRS and SDPI and explained to them the reasoning behind signing affidavits by candidates. Barring Congress, all party heads are overwhelmingly in support of people’s rule through area sabhas and ward committees, Kumar added.

“The above activity was in the backdrop of Karnataka Ward Samithi Vedike (KWSV) members deciding to make formation of area sabhas and ward committees, an election issue, where candidates will seek votes promising citizen’s rule if they get elected,” he said.

The KMC Act mandates all ward-developmental plans originate through area sabha meetings, where voters decide on what to spend the money and then the ward committees not only passes the plans but also monitor them.

The high court has ordered formation of area and ward committees in Mangaluru, immediately after election.

Narendra Kumar, who was a petitioner in the PIL related to formation of ward committees and area sabhas in the Mangaluru City Corporation jurisdiction, said that he would initiate a contempt of court petition to ensure compliance of the court order.