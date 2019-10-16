Mother Cauvery to be adorned with ornaments

Gold jewellery was carried in a procession from Bhagamandala Temple to Talacauvery on Wednesday, as a prelude to 'Cauvery Sankramana'.

The Goddess at Talacauvery will be adorned with golden ornaments on the special occasion.

As per the tradition, Bhagandeshwara Temple Executive Officer Jagadish Kumar received ornaments from 'Takka' (religious head) Kodi Motaiah after Mahapuja at the temple.

The ornaments were later carried in a procession from the temple to Bhagamandala market and later to Talacauvery, along with the auspicious musical band.

Goddess Cauvery will be adorned with jewellery on October 17. After a month, the gold ornaments will be returned to the custody of the 'Takka' (religious head).

Bhagamandala-Talacauvery Temple Management Committee President Biddatanda Tammaiah, members Meenakshi, Kodi Chandrashekhar, Ravi Hebbar, DySP Jagadish Kumar, Gowda Samaja President Kudupaje Palangappa, Kudupaje Prakash and others were present.