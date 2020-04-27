Mother, son test positive for Covid-19 in DK

An 80-year-old woman and her 45-year-old son hailing from Kakkabettu in Shakthinagar tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

"Both are undergoing treatment at Wenlock Hospital, the designated hospital to treat coronavirus," said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.

The duo was working in the same hospital where P 432 was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. P 432 had died due to coronavirus on April 23.

DK has so far recorded 21 cases and 12 among them had been discharged. Two women were killed by coronavirus. As many as seven active cases were undergoing treatment at the designated hospital in Mangaluru. Officials initiated the process of tracing primary and secondary contacts of the mother and son.

Following the throat swabs of the mother and son testing positive for Covid-19, the deputy commissioner declared Kakkebettu in Shakthinagara, Padavu villages in Mangaluru taluk as active 'containment zone' as per the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

The containment areas are bound by Chittaranjan House in the East, Neelaksha house in the West, Tippesappa House in the North and a ground in the South. There are 22 residential houses and five shops/office in the containment zone. The total population in the containment area is less than 120.

Further, a five-kilometre radius from the containment zone was declared as a buffer zone which covers up to Vamanjoor Junction in the East, Urwa Market in the West, Padavinangady in the North and Bunts Hostel Circle in the South.

MCC Commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde Shanady was appointed as Incident Commander of the containment zone.

The entry and exit of people from the containment zone was prohibited. After a woman from Narikombu village tested positive on Sunday, the district administration has sealed down Narikombu village in Bantwal.

There are 153 houses and two shops with a population of 650 in the containment area of Narikombu. An area of 7 km from the containment zone was declared as buffer zone.

8 containment zones

The district administration had declared 8 containment zones in Dakshina Kannada district. The zones are Thumbe, Kasba, Narikombu in Bantwal, Smart Planet Apartment in Thokkottu, Sampya Mane in Puttur, Uppinangady in Puttur, First Neuro Hospital in Padil and Shaktinagara in Kulshekar.