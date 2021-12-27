Mother writes to VHP to rescue daughter, letter goes viral

A Christian mother's letter, appealing the district VHP to save her daughter from the clutches of a drug addict, which went viral on social media, resulted in the arrest of one Mahammed Shareef Siddique (49) on Sunday.

Gracy Pinto's letter appealing VHP president to save her daughter went viral on social media. The mother later met Police Commissioner N Shashikumar seeking protection for herself and her daughter, 27-year-old Sonali Jasmine D'Souza.

Gracy Pinto recollected that for the past four years, Mahammed Shareef Siddique, a resident of Chokkabettu, had befriended his daughter and was sexually harassing her after getting her addicted to drugs.

Gracy's husband, John D'Souza, unable to bear the humiliation, had died heartbroken.

On December 22, Mahammed Shareef Siddique had summoned Sonali and had issued death threats to Gracy. Based on the complaint from Gracy, a case was registered against Mahammed in Suratkal police station.

"Initial investigations revealed that Mahammed was a thrice-married man with his wives residing in Goa, Mumbai and Chokkabettu. Already two cases for peddling synthetic drugs including MDMA have been registered against him in Suratkal police station," said the commissioner.

"If we unearth more information about his drug operations, we will approach the court and seek his custody," said Shashi Kumar.