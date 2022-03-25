MotoManipal wins first place in Electric Bike Design contest

MotoManipal, the official electric superbike team of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) won first place in the Electric Bike Design Competition, organised online by Mechatron Motors.

MotoManipal was declared the overall winner in the competition and also emerged victorious in the best business plan category. Reports such as business plan, cost report, innovation and design reports were submitted by the team on February 20.

The business plan and cost report comprised mainly of the costs of manufacturing the bike, marketing plan and business strategy. The design report detailed the aesthetic and aerodynamics of the bike. For the innovation aspect, the bike design included a supercapacitor pack, automatic headlights, stand sensors and a smart helmet.

The presentation of the reports and business plan was held online in the month of March. The bike designed by the team is driven by a 2kW brushless DC motor. Softwares such as CAD and CAE were used for designing, modelling and analysis.

Aryan Singh, team leader and a third-year Mechanical engineering student said the team members had worked tirelessly on designing the bike and preparing the report for the past three months.

The team overcame many challenges associated with the online mode of work, he said.

MotoManipal were previously winners at the ‘Asian E-Bike Challenge’ in 2019 and winners in Season 1 and Season 2 of the ‘National Online E-Bike Design Challenge’ and won third place in Season 3. MotoManipal will be competing in the MotoStudent Competition, at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore in October this year.

The team has registered for the MotoStudent International Competition, at Aragon, Spain in 2023 to showcase the brilliance of Indian Engineering to the world. The team has thanked MAHE for their constant support and encouragement throughout their journey.