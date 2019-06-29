MP demands Railway zonal sub-division office in M’luru

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that he had urged Union railway minister to sanction Railway Zonal sub-division office to Mangaluru.

Speaking to reporters here, on Saturday, he said at present, the zonal sub-division office is situated in Chennai.

“One need to go to Chennai to get all technical approvals for a railway project. The setting up of zonal sub-division office in Mangaluru will ease the work related to railways.”

“Owing to legal and technical hurdles, separate division for Mangaluru is not possible.”

Kateel said that he has requested the minister to include Mangaluru either in Hubballi division or Mysuru division of South Western Railway by bifurcating from Palakkad division of Southern Railway. The Minister has promised to convene a meeting related to railways shortly, he added.

Union Minister for Road Transport Nithin Gadkari has promised to hold a meeting to review road-related works in Dakshina Kannada next week.

The Minister will direct the contractor and NHAI to speed up the work on four-laning of the road from B C Road to Addahole.

The government has already sanctioned Bypass road from Mulki-Kateel-BC Road-Konaje-Talapady under Bharathmala project, Kateel added.

“MPs from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi-Chikmagalur and Kodagu have urged the Union Minister to sanction four-laning of road from Mysuru to Mani. The Minister has sanctioned four-laning from Mysuru to Madikeri in the first phase,” Kateel explained.