MP given ultimatum to open Pumpwell flyover

MLC Ivan D’Souza on Monday set an ultimatum of 4 pm of January 1, 2020, to Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel to declare the Pumpwell flyover open for traffic.

He said that, going by the pace of the work, one feels that the flyover will not become a reality up to March 2020. “The authorities should not open the flyover merely for opening. All precautionary measures should be taken to complete the work of a full-fledged flyover,” he stressed.

“The MP should visit the flyover and review the ongoing work. He should initiate measures to expedite the work. Hardly three to four labourers are engaged in the work daily. Kateel has utterly failed to ensure the completion of the work on the flyover at Pumpwell for the last 10 years,” D’Souza demanded.

The District Congress Committee will constitute a fact-finding committee to check the progress of the work, said the MLC. The work on the flyover at Pumpwell is trolled in the social media as well. If the authorities fail to complete the work, then the DCC will announce its future course of action, D’Souza warned.

Citizenship Act

Flaying the amended Citizenship Act, the MLC said that the Supreme Court should intervene, following the protest against the act turning violent in different parts of the country. Already, six lives have been lost in the protest.

“Without looking at the pros and cons of the Act, the government is getting ready to implement it. The act is a blot on democracy. Already, delegations to India from Japan and Bangladesh have cancelled their trips. The United Nations too has opposed the Act,” he pointed out.

D’Souza said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are spreading their acts of violence in Gujarat to the entire country. On the basis of caste and religion, the society is being divided. In spite of protest against amended Citizenship Act turning violent in different parts of the country, Modi is busy campaigning for the election, he alleged.

Christmas celebration

Ivan D’Souza held Christmas and Deepavali functions at Town Hall on Monday. As many as 500 beneficiaries were given 5 kg rice each. In addition, Carol singing competitions, drawing on Deepavali and Christmas and others were held.

St Aloysius College Registrar Prof A M Narahari released ‘Tides of Accomplishments — PentAlmanac — Ivan D’Souza: Five Years as a Legislator’.