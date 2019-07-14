MP, MLA to lead protest against toll collection

Mangaluru North BJP Mandala General Secretary Ashok Krishnapura has opposed collection of toll from private cars with KA 19 registration from July 16.

“A protest will be staged against the toll collection under the leadership of Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and Mangalore City North MLA Dr Bharath Shetty Y.” Speaking to mediapersons, he said, “The contractor is misleading the public and officials by claiming loss from toll exemption granted to the locally registered vehicles. The district administration should ensure that exemption for local vehicles from paying toll is continued. If the district administration and NHAI fail to continue the exemption, then BJP unit of Mangaluru North, Mulki and Moodbidri will stage a protest.”

To create awareness in this regard, a corner meeting will be organised at Surathkal Junction on Monday at 6.30 pm. A protest will be staged in front of toll plaza on July 16.

Toll Gate Virodhi Horata Samithi too has opposed collection of toll from local vehicles at Surathkal toll plaza.

“The collection of toll is unscientific as per the guidelines. The NHAI had written to the higher authorities to merge Surathkal toll with Brahmarakootlu toll. We will not allow the toll collection from local vehicles. Instead of providing police protection, the district administration should initiate measures to close down the toll plaza,” said Samithi Convener Muneer Katipalla. Katipalla also warned of staging a protest, if the authorities start toll collection.