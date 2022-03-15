MRMPL receives proposal to process waste in Muzrai temples

Waste generated in 100 temples under the endowment department will be scientifically processed with help of the Hermi Compost method, Mangala Resource Management Private Limited (MRMPL) Executive Director Ranjan Bellarpady said on Monday.

“MRMPL has received a proposal on processing waste generated in Muzrai temples from the endowment department,” Ranjan said while addressing a gathering during the Foundation Day of MRMPL organised at Hotel Ocean Pearl.

He said the idea of managing solid waste scientifically was inspired by Pacchanadi dumping yard.

“After witnessing the garbage slide in Mandara, Swami Ekagamyananda of Ramakrishna Mutt had advised company founders to scientifically process waste,” recollected Ranjan.

The project complements Prime Minister’s call on green initiatives, he said and added that waste dumped on the banks of River Nethravati in Uppinangady was also managed scientifically.

MRMPL Director Dilraj Alva said the value of the company, launched as a start-up three years ago, stands at Rs 50 crore and it has earned 20% profit.

Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in Karkala has provided jobs to 50 people and 2.5-tonne waste from Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple and 7-tonne waste from 44 Gram Panchayats in Karkala is being processed in the unit on a daily basis, he said.

“A unit capable of processing 2.5-tonne waste daily is being set up in KSHEMA in Deralakatte. Another unit to process 3-tonne waste daily will be set up in MRPL,” he added.

Ramakrishna Mutt President Swami Jithakamananda said scientific management of waste in Mangaluru will bring wealth, protect health and will provide jobs to 2,100 people.

Ramakrishna Mutt youth coordinator Swami Ekagamyananda said that the concept of micro-level decentralisation is effective in waste management where the wet waste is converted into compost in households.

Shivalingeshwar Mahaswami of Jagadguru Sri Duradundishwara Siddha Samsthan Mutt, Nidasosi, Belagavi, who inaugurated the programme said people of Mangaluru have justified the innovative tag by extracting treasure out of trash.

Swami Prakashananda, Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashrama, Ranebennuru; writer Dr G S Mariguddi; Manas Center for Training, Bengaluru, Chairman Prof K Raghothama Rao; former MLC Capt Ganesh Karnik and magician Kudroli Ganesh were present.