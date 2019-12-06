MRPL begins supply of pet-coke through rakes

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) on Thursday loaded for the first time a Railway rake of 59 wagons with pet-coke produced in the refinery.

The MRPL, with this, will be supplying its pet-coke to major industries across the country partly through railway wagons (rakes).

While supply to the nearer destination through truck shall continue. This facility exists close to Thokur Railway station in MRPL’s own facility.

Experts from ONGC-MRPL said that a single truck can take 16 tonnes of pet-coke, a Railway rake of 59 wagons can carry 3,600 tonnes of Pet-coke in a single loading. Thus one full rake can substitute 225 trucks thereby considerably reducing traffic congestion and chances of safety-related issues.

Sources said that this shall benefit users considerably as better and faster supplies and optimal stock levels can be ensured through this facility.

Rajeev Kushwah, ITS, CVO inaugurated the wagon loading system by pressing the loading button in the presence of T Ramakrishna, GGM – Projects; S P Kamath, GGM – Tech Services and H C Satyanarayana, (CGM ( I/C Marketing ), and others.

With this facility, ONGC-MRPL has built in greater flexibility into its marketing and dispatch capabilities. Present wagons being loaded at MRPL are destined to reach Ultratech cements located at Kalaburagi.