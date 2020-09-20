MRPL conducts on-site emergency mock drill

MRPL conducted an on-site emergency mock drill in its premises in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V and Deputy Director of Factories Rajesh Mishrikoti and other dignitaries.

Officials from various wings of the district administration and representatives from government bodies were present on occasion.

Experts from neighbouring industries assisted as observers while mutual aid agencies joined MRPL’s effort in showcasing its emergency handling capabilities.

The venue of the on-site emergency plan mock drill was CDU or Crude Distillation Unit (Phase-1) of MRPL.

The scenario executed was leakage of LPG from an equipment flange. This exercise falls under the District Disaster Management Plan and it helps the administration and government agencies to evaluate the emergency preparedness of industries.

MRPL demonstrated its fire emergency handling capabilities and resources during the exercise. Different departments like Fire and Safety, HSE, Operation and Maintenance of MRPL enthusiastically participated in the activity.

The deputy commissioner, on his part, witnessed the entire exercise with keen interest and updated himself with various technical aspects and safety aspects related to the functioning of petroleum refineries.

He clarified from MRPL various technical details and legislative provisions about disaster mitigation and safety management inside a refinery. He expressed his appreciation to MRPL for a well-demonstrated emergency handling.

MRPL MD M Venkatesh and others were present.